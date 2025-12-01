NBYS, DKM girls win Khelo India basketball league

In a thrilling U-16 final, Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS-A) edged out hosts DKM-A 11-9 after both the teams scored nine points each at the end of the 10-minute regulation time. In the extra time, a team wins if they score the first two points. Making most of a personal foul, Sahi Khopde of NBYS not only scored the lay-up but utilized the free throw to net the winning basket. NBYS won in overtime 2-0 to clinch the final 11-9.

In the lop-sided U-13 final, DKM-A ghirls outplayed Nagpur Amateur Sports Association 10-2 to emerge champions. Netra Damke, Sara Gulalkari scored most of the baskets for the winners.

Later secretary of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) and vice president of Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) Bhavesh Kuchanwar distributed the prizes and certificates to the podium finishers. On the occasion, Ravindra Kulkarni, Harshad Bhishikar, Arvind Garud, Samir Shrivastava, Ashish Bhide, Dhiraj Kadao and others were present.

RESULTS

U-13 (Quarterfinals): DKM-A bt DKM-B 18-0; SNG bt DKM-C 3-2; Spartan bt UBA 6-1; NASA-A bt NASA-C 15-1;

Semifinals: DKM-A bt SNG 21-2; NASA-A bt Spartan 8-1; Finals: DKM-A bt NASA-A 10-2; Third place: DKM-B bt GKM 6-5 in extra time;

U-16 (Quarterfinals): DKM-A bt Phoenix 13-6; DKM-B bt SNG 8-4; GKM bt SKS-A 12-9; NBYS bt Spartan-B

Semifinals: DKM-A bt DKM-B 7-3; NBYS-A bt GKM 9-2; Final: NBYS-A bt DKM-A 11-9 in extra time after both teams scored 9 points each after regulation time. Third place: DKM-B bt GKM 6-5 in over time.