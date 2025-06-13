NCA to felicitate 61 cricketers on June 20

The felicitation ceremony to be held at 6 pm will be attended by the president of Vidarbha Cricket Association, retired Justice Vinay Deshpande, and Team India trainer Soham Desai and other dignitaries. A total of 61 cricketers, including international cricketer Jitesh Sharma, Vidarbha Ranji team captain Akshay Wadkar, Harsh Dubey, Yash Rathod, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thkre , Siddhesh Wath, Parth Rekhde, Mandar Mahale and Mona Meshram representing Railways, who have represent the academy in various VCA competitions in the 2025-25 season, will be felicitated with mementos by the above dignitaries. The felicitation ceremony includes ten women, four from Chhattisgarh and outside states.

Speaking about the proud achievements of the players, the facilities at the academy and future plans, Bakre said, "The academy has made tremendous progress in the last 20 years since its establishment in June 2005. The Academy's players have played the most players in various age groups of the VCA as well as in the Ranji Trophy. NCA is probably the only academy in India to achieve such an achievement."

Bakre said, " Since VCA is getting strong 'bench strength' and good players, our academy is also contributing to the development of Vidarbha's cricket." He further said, "Given the quality facilities at the academy, many players from Australia, USA, england, Oman, Singapore and other countries come here regularly for training every year in the off-season." The press conference was attended by the academy's coach, Mohan Sambre, VCA's media manager Sharad Padhye and Nikunj Bende.

