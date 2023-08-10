NDAA to create database of available facilities

In the meeting, the annual competition programme of the district association was decided .Special discussion was held on the annual district award. In order to improve the performance of the athletes in the district, the guidance camp of nutritionists will be organised for the athletes and parents . Also, it was decided to create a database containing information about the sports complex in each taluka, sports facilities in the physical education college, coaches and international players in that area.

Apart from this, coach training programmes, workshops for technical officers, elite athletics training workshops will also be organised. On this occasion, Ramchandra Wani, senior joint secretary of the district associaiton, explained through PPT about annual plan and the planning of the competitions in the coming year. Also on this occasion information was given through PPT about the performance of the key players in previous years.

In the coming month of January, Maharashtra Krida Mahotsav will be organised by Nagpur University. For this, as per the request of the Director of Sports and Physical Education of the University, a discussion was held regarding the planning and technical management of athletics competitions. On this occasion Dr Sharad Suryavanshi talked about how the format of the athletics competition in the sports festival will be. It was discussed how the technical assistance and materials needed from the district organisation can be proviced.

Penel formed for competitions

On behalf of Nagpur District Athletics Association, the committee has been formed for various programmes to be implemented throughout the year. Jitendra Ghordadekar, Dr. Brijmohan Rawat, Gaurav Chavan will look after planning of the competitions. Dr. Manoj Atvkar, Manoj Pudke, Amit Thakur will be in charge of the workshops that will be conducted during the year The overage verification committee consists of Vinod Pachghare, Surendra Ugle, Umakant Sangode. Apart from this, a technical committee has also been announced for the Krida Mahotsav. It includes Dr. Vibekananda Singh, Umesh Naidu, Dr Sharda Naidu. Also, a four-member committee has been formed for organising the competitions. It incluce Jitendra Ghordaddekar and Gaurav Mirase for running , Amit Thakur for throwing, Gajanan Thackre for jumping events.