NDHA to celebrate five decades of glory tomorrow

This landmark event celebrates five decades of handball in Nagpur and pays tribute to Sitaram Bhotmange, the "Pitamah" of Maharashtra Handball. The evening will feature a floral tribute, felicitation of veteran players, a documentary screening, and the release of a commemorative souvenir.

Prominent dignitaries including union minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, MLA Vikas Thakre, MLC Sandip Joshi, social reformer Vijay Barse and senior sports personalities will grace the occasion.

A key highlight will be the announcement of the National Handball Academy in Nagpur, aimed at nurturing young talent and reviving the sport’s glory in the region. The organisers have appealed to business houses, sponsors, and sports lovers to support this initiative to build a dynamic future for handball in Maharashtra.