NDHTA scholarship to 10 players

Similarly, 10 players were selected and were given the scholarship amount . NDHTA secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, spoke about the

motivation and support such scholarships would give and also that parents feel stressed due to the heavy expenses incurred during tournaments and travel to other states and cities in the country.

EC member Ganesh Page Pagey worked hard for the success of the event. NDHTA members were present during the function.

Scholarship awardees:

Under-10: Kabir Panchmatia, Tianna Thakkar. Under-12: Yuvaan Raipure, Insiyah Kamal. Under-14: Aniruddha Sakhare, Surmayee Sathe.

Under-18: Shivraj Bhosale, Devashree Dagwar. Special Category: Pranav Gaikwad and Sejal Bhutada.