NDUHA hockey camp concludes

In the camp more than 55 to 60 players registered their names with NDUHA. The camp was also started at VHA ground on the request of players. Coaching was imparted by Gaurav Raut, Bablu Neware and Umesh Yadav at VHA ground. Similarly, Irshad Mirza, Millar Francis & Rajkumar Jha trained the players at VWHA, ground, Sadar.

The budding players were taught basics drills, dribbling, stopping, hitting, tackling, scooping and passing the ball to team mates. Importance was also given to fitness and agility. Practice matches were also held between the campers. NDUHA president Vinod Trivedi was the chief guest of the function and former corporator Kishor Jichkar was the guest of honour.

Other dignitaries were present on the occasion are VWHA secretary Sunil Madne, Vivek Siriah, Kanhaiya Fulsunge, Ravi Francis, Satish Fulsunge, Aaron Carton, and Shanawz Khan. NDUHA member Noel Joseph conducted the proceedings while secretary Pramod Jain proposed a vote of thanks.