Neha wins silver medal, Gaurav bronze

Neha Dhabale of The Sprinter Hub Club had to settle for a silver medal in the women's 400 meters hurdles. She clocked 1. 04.27 seconds. Nashik's Shrawani Sangle (1.02.96) won gold medal while the bronze medal was won by Swanandi Sawant of Mumbai .

In the men's 1500 meter race, Gaurav Khodatkar (Arts Commerce Night College) of Nav-Maharashtra Krida Mandal won the bronze medal with a time of 3. 53.57 seconds. Kartik Karkera of Mumbai Suburban won gold with a time of 3.49.01. The silver medal was won by Prakash Gade of Sangli with a time of 3.49.09. Bhavesh Khandar of Track Star Athletics Club finished fourth in this race. In the 4x100 relay race, the Nagpur women's team finished fourth while the men's team had to settle for fifth place. Sumedh Kale finished seventh in the long jump competition with a jump of 6.73 meters, informs Nagpur District Athletics Association secretary Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi.

Neha has previously won the gold medal in the 400m race at the Maharashtra State Inter-University Games in 2023-24, a silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the Khelo India University Games, a gold medal in the 400m hurdles at the National Athletics Championships for the under-23 age group, and a gold medal in the 400m hurdles at the A. B. Inter-University Athletics Championships, setting a new competition record.

Gaurav had won gold medals in the 1500 and 5000 meters at the Under-23 Athletics Championships held in Mumbai last year, as well as a gold medal in the 1500 meters at the Maharashtra State Inter-University Krida Mahotsav last year.

Gopal Palandurkar is Neha's coach while Gaurav practices under the guidance of Jitendra Ghordadekar and Sayali Waghmare.