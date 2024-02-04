Nelson docs provide health services

Centre head of Nelson Multispecuiality Hospital Dr Sonalkumar Bhagat, CFO Ganesh Kharode, Dr SP Rajan and director Radha Sahu along with more than 50 doctors and nurses helped athletes to recover after their run. A special centre with ten beds was set up at the venue to provide physiotherapy treatment to the athletes after the event. Apart from it on marathon route also a team of doctors was present. Some athletes suffered muscle strain and doctors immediately provided their services and also guided the athletes what precautions they should take before run. The hospital also provided ambulance service.