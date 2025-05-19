New NAREDCO Vidarbha body installed
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 19, 2025 22:15 IST2025-05-19T22:15:02+5:302025-05-19T22:15:02+5:30
New executive commitee Ghanshyam Dhokne (chairman), Dr. Kunal Padole (president), Sachin Meher (secretary), Skylab Bhanare (treasurer), ...
New executive commitee
Ghanshyam Dhokne (chairman), Dr. Kunal Padole (president), Sachin Meher (secretary), Skylab Bhanare (treasurer), Saahil Tiwari (vice president management).
MAHI Women’s Wing office-bearers: Yogeshwari Nandanwar (president), Archana Borkar Naik (secretary), Ashwini Peshane (vice president growth),Archana Dhokne (vice president events),
NextGen Committee office-bearers: Dipasha Patil (president), Unmesh Ingale (secretary), Pankaj Thakre (senior vice-president). Priyashil Mate (treasurer), Rishabh Agrawal (vice president DA), Dhammadeep Khobragade (vice president GA), Abhijit Chandel (vice president CA), and Alok Lunia (chairman)/Open in app