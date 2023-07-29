Neware bags ITF tennis crown

In the doubles category, he paired with Sachin Patil who is also a coach in Nagpur and won in 35 age group. This is the first time that city coaches have given such a fantastic performance in the tournament. It is a matter of great pride that the coaches who train budding tennis players are themselves at the top of their game. Ajay Neware coaches at C P Club whereas Sachin Patil coaches at Ambedkar College Court.