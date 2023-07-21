Neware wins ITF MT200 tennis title

In the Men’s Singles (45 years) category, Ajay Neware was second seed and he beat top seed Dilip Mohanty 7-5, 7-5 in best of three sets in the finals. In the semifinals he defeated third seed Ameet Eknath Aher from Nasik 6-0, 6-0.

In Men’s Doubles (45 yfars) category, Ajay Neware and Jatin Kumar beat Ameer Eknath Aher and Dilip Mohanty (top seeds) in the finals 6-2, 6-3 in best of three sets. In the semifinals they beat Sachet Parekh and Suryakant Khandelwal 6-0, 6-1 (second seed) from Chhattisgarh.

It is pertinent to say Ajay has been consistently winning tournaments in and around Nagpur for the last few years. Ajay is a head coach at the C P Club's Tennis academy in Civil Lines Nagpur, and has been coaching players for more than 20 years. NDHTA secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar has congratulated Ajay and encouraged him to keep playing more tournaments.