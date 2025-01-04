Next target is Olympic triathlon: Daksh

He was speaking during the felicitation programme held at Patrakar Club of Nagpur. Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, SJAN acting president Amit Sampat and Anil Gadekar of DIO honoured him.

Daksh revealed the entire journey of 'Making of Ironman'. and said that it was possible to complete the 'Ironman' on his birthday only due to the encouragement of his parents, guidance of coach Dr Amit Samarth, hard work, strong willpower, and physical and mental fitness.

Shekhar Patil said 'Ironman' is a very difficult race to cover a certain distance by swimming, cycling and running in a certain time and Daksh Khante has set an example by completing it at the age of eighteen. Daksh, who is the 'brand ambassador' of adventure sports, is an inspiration for the youth. Stating that Daksh is carrying forward the legacy of his parents' adventure sports, Shekhar Patil said that if the youth wants to achieve success in life, there is no other option but sports. He expressed optimism that the sports industry will develop in the next ten years and the 2036 Olympics will be organised in India. Dr Ram Thakur conducted the programme and also proposed a vote of thanks