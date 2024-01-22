Nikki, Sanjana pedal to glory

In the men’s section, Barapatre clocked 30.44.36 minutes to finish the 21km cycling race and clinch the gold medal with a prize money of Rs11,000. Barapatre was followed on the podium by Ritesh Dhote (31.18.96) and Mithun Jadhav (31.19.54) for the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The women’s 11km race was a photo finish between Joshi sisters Sanjana and Snehal with the younger one getting the better of her elder sibling. The 19-year-old Sanjana defeated her elder sister Snehal by a wafer-thin margin of just one second to win the 11km race.

Sanjana clocked 20.25.46 minutes for the gold, Snehal finished the race in 20.26.27 minutes as Shrushti Shivnikar (20.32.94) finished third. The U-15 boy’s 15km race too was a neck-and-neck contest where Shreyas Uparwat (19.39.40) was followed by Pranjal Dhage (19.40.77) and Adiv Sopori (19.41.58) on the podium.

In the 8km U-15 girl’s section, Shivali Jadhav (15.0.61) finished on top of the table while Aditri Payasi (15.27.28) and Vaidehi Barskar (16.1.41) clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.

The daylong cycling event was conducted by Sachin Deshmukh.

RESULTS

U-21 (Men, 21km): Nikki Barapatre (30.44.36 minutes), Ritesh Dhote (31.18.96), Mithun Jadhav (31.19.54)

U-21 (Women, 11km): Sanjana Joshi, LAD College, (20.25.46), Snehal Joshi, Government Engineering College, (20.26.27), Shrushti Shivnikar, Vinayak VM, (20.32.94);

U-15 (Boys, 15km): Shreyas Uparwat (19.39.40), Pranjal Dhage (19.40.77), Adiv Sopori (19.41.58)

U-15 (girls, 8km): Shivali Jadhav (15.0.61), Aditri Payasi (15.27.28), Vaidehi Barskar (16.1.41);

U-12 (Boys, 8km): Rajveer Idhole (15.22.04), Raunak Sontakke (16.55.91), Harsh Rokade (17.04.06)

U-12 (Girls, 5km): Mrinmayi Aliwal (14.16.38), Ishani Latkar (14.48.16), Sasha Khode (15.08.14).