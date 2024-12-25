Niklesh shines as MOIL drub Young Ansar 6-0

Niklesh Patil played an important role in MOILvicotry by striking twice. He was well supported by Jatin Marai who netted two goals. Vinod Komai was another scorer.

MOIL dominated the proceedings right from the word go. In the 10th minute, Marai drew the first blood. Four minutes later Vinod Komai increased the lead 2-0. Patil netted two back-to-back goals in the 22nd and 30th minute to to put MOIL in the commanding position. In the 50th minute, Marai netted his second goal to make the equation 5-0. In the 72nd minute Patil scored his third goal to seal the fate of opponents.