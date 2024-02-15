Nimbarte shines in a thriller

Prashant Nimbarte who was later declared man-of-the-match was the hero of the day. While chasing 127, The TOI lost nine wickets for 68 with top order batters returned to the pavilion cheaply. Nimbarte remained not out on 28 (35b, 2x4) and made a match winning 60 run partnership for last wicket in the company of tailender Vivek Bhendarkar 25 (20b, 2x4). They notched up an exciting one-wicket victory in the 16th over.

For Loksatta Mukund Waghmare claimed five five-wicket haul but in vain. Earlier Loksatta scored a challenging total of 127 losing eight wickets. Opener Mahesh Bokade 37 (4x4, 2x6) and middle order batter Ajinkya Dalal 23*( 30b, 2x4) were the main scorers. Manoj Chandankhede contriuted 16. for TOI, seasoned Sandeep Dabhekar and skipper Piyush Patil claimed three wickets each conceding 16 runs each.

Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi distributed the man of the match prize.

Today's match: Tarun Bharat vs Navbharat at 8.30 am