Nirmal Ujwal's Pachpaoli branch shifted

The organisation, which has been implementing various schemes for the benefit of its customers and members for the past 36 years, won the trust of its 180,000 members and began the New Year 2026 on a positive and enthusiastic note. On this occasion, a special 111-day deposit scheme was announced for members to celebrate the New Year, offering an attractive interest rate of 9.75%. The programme was inaugurated by lighting a lamp with the auspicious hands of senior citizen Khemo Chandnani. Chairman Pramod Manmode stated that the organisation has earned a strong position of trust and credibility in society through excellent service, transparency, and member-centric initiatives. Believing in the three principles of determination, hard work, and honesty, the organisation is steadily progressing.