No pressure, only responsibility: Mokhade

Vidarbha’s opening batsman Aman Mokhade, who scored his third century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, said, “My aim is always to give the team a solid start.” The right-handed batsman, who remained unbeaten on 101 runs against Odisha on Monday, added, “When my opening partner gets out early, it doesn’t create pressure, but it certainly increases my responsibility. Atharva Taide is an experienced player, and we’ve shared several long partnerships together. However, once he got out, it was my responsibility to take the team to a strong total.”

Mokhade said he regretted getting out early in the first innings, but the second innings gave him a good opportunity to make up for it. Speaking about his 199-run partnership with Dhruv Shorey, the 24-year-old said, “He has immense experience, and he keeps guiding me throughout our innings. We share a great understanding and have previously had multiple partnerships of over 100–150 runs.”

Talking about his form, he said, “I have the ability to play long innings. In my first two seasons, things didn’t quite go that way, and luck wasn’t always on my side. But I always believed that when I got the chance, I could do it.”

Not Nervous About his experience between the 90s and reaching the century, Mokhade said, “The wicket was playing slow, and scoring runs wasn’t easy. Odisha’s bowlers were disciplined with their line and length. But I knew we still had some overs left, so I waited for the right ball in my scoring range. It took a bit of time.”