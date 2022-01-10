Nobel boys, girls emerge champions

Nagpur, Jan 10

Nobel Sports Academy Under-10 boys and girls triumphed in the Baby Football League organised by Legend Club, Godhhni recently. The Under-10 boys team recorded 1-0 victory in the final whereas girls downed the opponents 3-1. Both the teams attribute the credit their success to the coaches Papan Pramanik and Happy Singh. The winning under-10 boys team include Likhit Sontake, Arnav Khandakar, Adeep Wasnik, Ansul, Akshad Bisen and Aahan Mendhe The girls team was represented by Shrusti Singh, Jenisha Kolhe, Yashika Ksirsagar, Arya Potey, Toshi Lautre, Khushi Zoting, Mini Thakare, Mishka Shivhare, Prerna and Mugdha Bhendare.