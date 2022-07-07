Noble Sports Acaemy reign supreme

Nagpur, July7

Noble Sports Academy clinched two titles and finished runners-up in three other categories in the Sportians Super League Season-2 that was concluded recently by Sportians Soccer Schools at Joggers Park Football Ground, Sneh Nagar.

Noble Sports Academy won the Under-10 and Under-12 age categories titles while they emerged second best in Under-8, Under-12, and Under-15 age categories. Kick Soccer India won the Under-8 title while hosts Sportians Phoenix won the Under-15 crown. The Under-18 title went to MAK Azad. In the grassroot and youth development league, around 350 players from eight to 18 years participated. Former coach of Maharashtra Santosh Trophy team and AFC B Licence coach Ritesh Inumula was the chief guest of the prize distribution function.

He appreciated the organisers for delivering professional organised development league with international standards at par. He said good coaches are the reason to produce good player and he'll be looking forward to develop quality coaches in the city with his hands on approach of coach education.