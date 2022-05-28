Not a single day gap in RTMNU UG final year paper, check timetable here

Nagpur University has released the timetable for its UG final year batch the exam is going to conduct from the 8th of June to the 13th of June. This time the RTMNU has not given a single day gap for the papers except Sunday. Analyzing the results many think because of the MCQ format in the paper the authorities decided to not give any gap between the papers.



The exam is going to conduct in offline mode, now the reports are coming that the exam format will be in Multiple Choice Question, MCQ. The officials also stated that the exam will be held in the respective colleges of the students. According to the reports, students will get a total duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes to attempt the exams. A paper of 50 questions will be given to students out of which students will have to attend only 40 questions.

Earlier the officials of Nagpur Unversity declared the exam in online mode, but later Maharashtra education sector cleared all the announcements and said that in-state the exam will be held in offline mode.