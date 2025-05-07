Not very surprised over Rohit's retirement

The next Test was in Sydney from 2 January 2025, I also attended Gautam Gambhir's press conference a day before the match and it was clear that some big decision has been taken on captain Rohit but Gambhir did not say anything clearly and the next day Rohit was out of the team. There will be very few incidents in the history of Test cricket where a captain is dropped from the team due to poor form.

When Rohit was dropped from the team, it was clear from his body language that he had taken some big decision in his mind.

Despite Rohit being out of the team, India lost the Sydney Test, meaning the captain's sacrifice was of no use to the team and the team faced humiliation as well.

But the decision to drop the captain from the team had probably taken a toll on Rohit. Now he has announced his retirement, which was probably decided the day he was dropped from the team in the Sydney Test.

Both Rohit Sharma's captaincy and batting have been important for Indian cricket. His aggressive century in the Nagpur Test against Australia in 2023 is still fresh in my memory.

An era has come to an end with the announcement of retirement of a brave, champion, and courageous player as well as a great captain.

