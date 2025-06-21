Now all teams are scared of us: Manohar

But now those days are gone and all teams are scared of us.

He was speaking during the felicitation of heroes who won the Ranji Trophy earlier this season at a glittering function held at VCA Recreation Club banquet hall in Jamtha.

Speaking further he said, " We have now won the Ranji Trophy thrice, and I am sure we will win it many times in the near future". He had special praise for youngsters Yash Rathod, Danish Malewar and Harsh Dubey. “They have a bright future and I am sure they will go on to play for India. My advice to them is to remain focused and work hard. You must show determination and dedication to reach that level,” he added.

Earlier, VCA president Justice Vinay M. Deshpande welcomed Adv Mahohar with a bouquet of flowers. VCA past president Prakash Dixit and secretary Sanjay Badkas were also present.

Following an audiovisual presentation on the Vidarbha winning journey, chairman of the Cricket Administration and Development Committee of the VCA Prashant Vaidya lauded the players for their stupendous show.

“I admire the resilience of the team. After losing to Mumbai in the 2023-24 season’s final, the manner in which the boys bounced back last year was indeed laudable. They went on a winning spree, recording as many as eight outright victories and became unbeaten champions,” he said.

Justice Deshpande on his part, assured all help to the players from the Association. “We are on the right path and in the right direction under the guidance of Manohar. The VCA will provide all the support our players need to succeed,” he said. The vote of thanks was presented by VCA’s CEO, Mr Farokh Dastoor.