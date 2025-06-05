'Now, industry-ready workforce to be developed'

The department organised a meeting with entrepreneurs on Thursday at Chitnavis Centre to encourage public-private partnerships in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Present at the event were Vice Chancellor of Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University Dr. Apoorva Palkar, president of Advantage Vidarbha Ashish Kale, joint director Yogesh Patil, Nikhil Mundle, and Vinaykumar Sote.

The state government operates about 418 industrial training centres, while the private sector runs 600 ITIs. The reality is that the training provided in these institutions needs to align with actual job opportunities and industry requirements. The government has understood the existing gaps and adopted a modernisation policy for ITIs via private partnerships to bridge these gaps. Minister Lodha appealed to private industries to participate confidently in this initiative.

Dr. Apoorva Palkar added, “Investment in human skills is a continuous process, and there is no alternative to it. If we all come together and make a united effort, the challenge of creating skilled manpower can be resolved quickly.” During the event, entrepreneurs from Vidarbha interacted with the minister. Joint director Kiran Motghare proposed a vote of thanks.

Six new courses to be introduced

Reforms in ITIs had already been delayed. Now modernisation is underway, and work has begun to introduce new courses. New instructors will also be recruited, Minister Lodha informed during a press conference after the event.

Beginning in the upcoming academic year, ITIs will introduce several new courses, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electric Vehicle (EV) Management, Industrial Robotics and 3D Printing, Drone Technology, and Solar Technician Training.