Now, varsity to give sports training to school dropouts

As a social responsibility, the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University has joined hands with Sada Sarvada Sanstha to give proper sports training to school dropouts.

The main aim behind this project is to bring these children to mainstream of the society and find out hidden talent.

Talking to Lokmat Times director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi said, “ Sada Sarvada Sanstha which has been working for the welfare of such kids by giving them education has approached us to impart them sports training. We found that they have little interest in study but enjoy sporting activities. Our aim is to attract them towards sports and it will also help them to concentrate on study in future”, he said.

Dr Suryavanshi also said there are around 200 such students including girls. The Sansta Sarvada Sanstha will bring such students and we will offer them training thru our coaches.

As a pilot project, a football trial match was organised for these children a few days back. “Although they lost, some children played good. Atul Neware of Big Ben Sports Club is giving them training but that is only on a recreation basis. In association tournaments of athletics, we give them free of cost entry. They participate in our event without practice and if we give them proper training, they can be developed good athletes”, said Suryavanshi.

Dr Suryavanshi said in gymnastics they found enough talent. Gymnastic coach Yuga Chhetri has identified some gypsy rope walkers. They are so talented that they can participate in an official gymnastic event without practice. All in all, we have found that they are talented but lack concentration and awareness.”

When asked then their real training will start, Dr Suryavanshi said, “ Due to Covid restrictions it has been delayed. Our coaches are ready to train them once the situation becomes normal”.