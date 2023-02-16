NRHA registers strong protest against proposed electricity tariff increase

Taking this issue on priority Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) held an executive body meeting chaired by its president Tejinder Singh Renu at Hotel North View to evaluate such a situation and plan further course of action.

Tejinder Singh Renu said, the budgetary and low end hoteliers are already struggling with low occupancy; even the losses gathered due to pandemic hasn't been filled yet and such a proposal is very disheartening. Hoteliers were looking forward to the advantage of the industrial sector granted by the state government in December 2020, which hasn't taken any shape yet and this news of price hike will break the hoteliers badly.

NRHA decided to take a legal opinion on this proposal and if required, NRHA will launch a petition before MERC or appeal before appellate authority, as per the situation.

Deepak Khurana, secretary of NRHA said that we'll ask our individual members also to write a letter of objection to this proposal. He said, rather such objections should be written by all the citizens of Maharashtra as this proposal will also hit the residential users.

Prominently present in the meeting were treasurer Vinod Joshi, joint secretaries Nitin Trivedi and Afzal Mitha, executive body members Govind Mudliar, Santosh Gupta, Tarun Motwani, Rishi Tuli, Sharique Hafiz, Rajesh Dharmik, Shivam Gupta & Anis Opai.