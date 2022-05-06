NSUI demands to take summer exam online, students carries rally at Amaravati University

Amravati: Students have taken an aggressive stance to demand summer exams online. NSUI staged an agitation at Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University today demanding online exams. During the agitation, angry students and police clashed and one commotion took place.

The Congress-led NSUI at the university had on Friday called for a massive agitation to take the exam online. The demand was made to take the summer exam online. But this time the NSUI activists became very aggressive, they started chanting slogans and throwing leaflets at the university.

Many students marched on the police. The police and students also got emerged in an ugly fight. This time there was a strong protest against the university. Currently, there is a tense atmosphere in the area and the agitation is being carried out under the leadership of Akansha Thakur, daughter of NSUI state president Aamir Sheikh and Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur.