NU men finish runners-up in TT

In the men's final, RTMNU wend down fighting to Savitribai PhulePune Vidyapeeth 1-2. Aadi Chitnis gave winning star to RTMNU defeating Aarush Galpalli4-11, 111-6, 11-8, 11-6. However in the doubles Chitnisand Jayesh Kulkarni lot to Bhargav Chakradev and AdwaitKarmalkar 109-12, 6-11, 14-12, 13-11. In the reverse sinble also Rajas Toraskar of RTMNU lost to Bhargav Chakradev 10-12, 6-11, 14-12, 13-11, 10-12.

In the women's finmal, SNDT Mahila Vidyapeeth blanked Mumbai Vidyapeeth 2-0 to win the crown.

Results (finals): Finals: Savitribai Phule Pune Vidyapeeth Pune Bt Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Nagpur 2 - 1 (Aarush Galpalli lost Aadi Chitnis11-4,6-11,8-11,6-11, Bhargav Chakrdev n Adwait Karmalkar bt Aadi n Jayesh Kulkarni 12-10,11-6,12-14,11-13, 12-10, Bhargav Chakradev bt Rajat Toraskar 11-7, 11-5,11-7)

Women's : SNDT Mahila Vidyapeeth bt Mumbai Vidyapeeth Mumbai 2 - 0 (Samrudhhi Kulkarni bt Aadishree Jog 11-6,7-11,9-11,11-3,11-5, Samrudhhi and Swapnali Narale bt AAadyashree and Isha Chavhan 11-6,8-11,14-12)