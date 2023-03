NU women paddlers crash out

RTM Nagpur University girls lost to SNDT Women's University 0-3. In the first single, Disha Girdhar lost Samrudhhi Kulkarni 02-11,11-08,02-11,05-11. Ananya Sakalkale faced 07-11,07-11,05-11 defeat at the hands of Swapnali Narale and in the third single, Mayuri Deshmukh lost to Dhanashree Pawar 07-11,06-11,08-11.