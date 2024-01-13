NU's Bhure fastest athlete, Hosts Neha, Chaitali too win gold

He also became the fastest runner of the meet. Charvi Pujari of Mumbai University won this honor in women's section. On the first day of the athletics competition, Neha Dhabale and , Chaitali Borekar won gold and V. Nageswari won the bronze medal for Nagpur University.

Although Adarsh got off to a slow start in the men's 100m final at the university's newly constructed synthetic track, he picked up the pace in the final 20 minutes and claimed gold in 10.83 seconds. He became the first player from Nagpur University to win gold medal in 100 meter race in this event. Vineet Dinkar of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar University Solapur won silver (10.87 seconds) and Ajay Khade of Shivaji University Kolhapur won bronze (10.98 seconds). In the women's race, Charvi clocked 12.72 seconds while Manjusha Shetty of SNDT Mumbai clocked 12.85 seconds and Nagpur's V. Nageswari clocked 12.97 seconds to win the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, in women's discus throw, Santoshi Deshmukh of Solapur won the gold medal for the sixth time with a performance of 39.38 meters. Shreyas Chavan of Pune University emerged victorious in the men's discus throw. He threw 46.17 meters. Arun Rathod of Solapur won the men's 1500m race. He clocked 3 minutes 55.21 seconds.

Good performance by Neha

Neha Dhabale, who won a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles race in the UYnder-23 national competition this year, ended Nagpur University's drought by winning the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles race. The last medal was won eight years ago by Saili Waghmare. Neha clocked 57.06 seconds. She clocked 57.86 two months ago on the same ground. Akanksha Gawde of Solapur won silver and Titiksha Patole of Shivaji University won bronze. Nagpur's Chaitali Borekar, who was selected for the second time for the Youth Khelo India event, surprised everyone by winning the gold medal in the women's 1500m race. She clocked 4 minutes 53.32 seconds. Vedshree Lotane of Savitribai Phule Pune University won silver and Purva Shewale of Shivaji University won bronze.