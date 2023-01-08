Odisha 281/4 on day one

Sent into bat, Odisha openers Om (85 off 173b) and Gaurav Choudhary (45 off 77b) started off with playing their shots freely against quality pace attack comprising Aditya Thakare (17.3-4-44-1), Darshan Nalkande (13-0-64-1) and Praful Hinge (14-1-56-1).

In the next two sessions, it was the centurion Sandeep who not only carried the innings single-handedly but also took Om and Anil Parida (18) for two partnerships. With Om, he added 74 runs for the second wicket. Later, Sandeep joined hands with Anil and scored 75 runs for the 4th wicket before the latter got out in the last over of the day on Thakare's bowling.

BRIEF SCORES

Odisha 281 for 4 in 89.3 overs (Sandeep Pattanaik 110 n.o, Om 85, Gaurav Choudhary 45; Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge & Yash Kadam took a wicket each)