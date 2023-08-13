Ojas holds top seed Parab to draw

On second board second seed Rohit S defeated city's budding player Riddhi Agrawal (2) whereas on the third board Shubham Kumar outwitted Apurvca Kamdar (2),

Earlier eminent economist CA Milind Kanade inaugurated the tournament in presence of director (Projects), Raisoni Group of Institutions Dr. Mrunal Naik, organising secretary Bhushan Shriwas, chief arbiter IA Swapnil Bansod and MCA observer S.S.Soman.

The event is being organised by Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation in association with G.H. Raisoni Sport and Cultural Foundation and is recognised by Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, AICF and FIDE.

The event is being played in time control of 30 minutes each with 30 seconds increment for each move.

The event has attracted a whopping 401 entries from 22 States of India out of which which 237 players are FIDE rated players. There are 57 female players. The entries also include 40 Veteran players.

Total Nine rounds will be played in the event spanning three days. IA Swapnil Bansod is being assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Shubham Soni, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA N. Nagalaxmi, SNA Sonal Tambi, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Bharti Dhote, Prathamesh Machave, Shishir Indurkar and Amit Bhongare.

Result (round 3)

Ojas Jibhenkar (2.5) drew with Vishal Parab (2.5), Rohit S (3) bt Riddhi Agrawal (2), Shubham Kumar (3) bt Apurvca Kamdar (2), Rishikesh Gaikwad (2) lost to DP Tripathi (3), Prasad Khedkar (3) bt Ram Mohan Rao (3), OP Tiwari (2.5) drew with Abhshek Solanki (2.5), Gagan Kumar Sahu (2.5) drew with SK Ismail (2.5), Roham Kumar Gourabathuni (3) bt Roy Anand (2), Atharva Pranjal (2.5) drew with Mayuresh Desai (2.5), Soham Pawar (3) bt Rakshit Batra (2).