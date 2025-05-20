Online Gaming Addiction: 25-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Nagpur After Consuming Pesticide

A tragic incident occurred on the night of 15 May, when a 25-year-old youth from the Modi Padav area, under the jurisdiction of the Old Kamptee Police Station in Nagpur city, allegedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide due to mental stress. The youth, identified as Aniket Ganesh Dhabale (25), a resident of Modi Padav, Nagsen Nagar, Kamptee, passed away on Monday morning, May 19, during treatment at a private hospital. The incident has left the local community in mourning.

Aniket was a student in the Fitter Trade at an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) and worked daily at a reputed bakery in Kamptee city. He was considered the backbone of his family. According to available information, Aniket had become addicted to playing online mobile games. He was increasingly caught up in the psychological stress related to these games and had also fallen into debt. Succumbing to the pressure, on the night of 15 May, he consumed a poisonous rodenticide to end his life.

He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment on the morning of 16 May, but sadly passed away during treatment on Monday morning. Upon receiving information, police officials the scene. The body was sent to the government mortuary in Kamptee for a post-mortem. An accidental death case has been registered. Aniket is survived by his mother and a brother. His untimely death has cast a shadow of grief over his family and raised concerns in the wider community. Further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.