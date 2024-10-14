Opening partnership in the second innings was a turning point: Wadkar

“ Both really played well in the second innings and I think that made the difference ultimately”, said Wadkar. Asked what was going on in their mind when Andhra's second wicket partnership was flourishing, Wadkar said, “ We know that match will turn in our favour once we break the partnership. And you can see that they lost nine wickets for just 80 runs. Abhishek Reddy and Shaik Rasheed were really playing well. But we know that we have a chance if a new batter comes as he will not accustomed to the wicket.

About left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey's long spells, Wadkr said, “ We were already one bowler short. Harsh was prepared for long spells. As there was no left-handed batter in Andhra squad there was a chance for Dubye to dry the runs. He is a young bowler and can bowl long spells”.

About wicket, Wadkar siad, “ The wicket became a little bit slow. It was helping the pacers with new balls but once the new ball became older, the wicket was comfortable for batters. The odd ball was turning”, he said.

Shorey, Rekhade named in squad

Opening batter Dhruv Shorey who didn't play the opening match against Andhra Pradesh due to medical issues has returned to the squad for the league game against Pondicherry (from October 18 to 21) at Pondicherry and Uttarakhand at Dehradun from October 26 yo 29. VCA’s Senior Selection Committee, which met on Monday, named Parth Rekhade and Dhruv Shorey in the squad in place of Umesh Yadav (injured) and Mandar Mahale.

17-member team

Akshay Wadkar, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath, Praful Hinge, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey.