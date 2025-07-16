Over 700 competing in Pallotti chess

The opening ceremony was graced by principal of Nagpur Sharirik Shikshan Mahavidyalaya Dr Tapan Dutta. Rev. Fr. George Madeikkal SAC was the guest of honour. Also present were Dr. Fr. Anto Kaitharath (Manager), Rev. Fr. Shine Augustine (Principal), Dr. Chhaya Janbandhu (organising secretary), and Praveen Pantawane (chief arbiter) were also present.

The three-day championship will culminate on July 18, 2025, with a prize distribution ceremony to felicitate the winners. This prestigious event continues to serve as a platform for nurturing talent and promoting the noble game of chess among school and junior college students.