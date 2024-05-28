Overcoming Blindness, Mundle’s Students Shine in SSC Board Examinations

Sonu Sharma

Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

Visually challenged students of Mundle English Medium School have set a high benchmark for those who follow by giving 100 per cent results in the secondary school certificate standard Xth examination. Run by the Blind Relief Association, Nagpur the school did well to secure glory for itself.

The Academic toppers are Kunal Ambade who stood first with 95.4 per cent while the second position was secured by two students, Abhilasha Jamjar and Avani Amte who scored 95 per cent each. The third position again was jointly shared by Samruddhi Deshmukh and Katyansh Gajbhiye with both scoring 94.8 per cent.

With additional arts and sports marks the first three toppers are Omkar Bhandarkar with 97.6 per cent, Abhilasha Jamjar with 97.4 per cent and Samruddhi Deshmukh with 97.2 per cent. Om Kukde, a visually challenged student secured 84.2 per cent with additional marks for Music while his batchmate Kshitij Tajane secured 81 per cent.

"It is indeed a matter of pride for the School that Om Kukde, a 'divyang', visually impaired student secured 84.2 per cent marks with additional marks in music. He is an outstanding tabla player who mesmerizes one and all by his beats. Om is an obedient, well mannered and friendly child who brought laurels to school through his performances in various inter-school competitions. In spite of the adverse and challenging situations he faced, Om proved his mettle by his determination and dedication. The school wishes him a bright future ahead", a statement from school read.

Out of 141 students who appeared for SSC board examinations from the school, 45 students secured more than 90 per cent while 105 students scored distinction and 28 students have stood in first division.

The chairman Makarand Pandharipande, principal (highschool) Manjul Mehta, principal (primary) Megha Padhye, (supervisor) Shilpa Dongre and the entire staff congratulated the students for their excellent performance.