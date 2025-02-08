Paarangat girls stun APS to enter final

The game was tied 5-5 at the end of regulation time. However, in extra time, APS captain Vedantika Gorle fouled out, which sparked a 6-0 run for Paarangat, sealing their spot in the final.

In the other semifinal, Hansa Girls defeated SSEH Flyer Girls 17-9 to book their place in the final.

In the senior boys' category, India Sports and Falcons advanced to the finals after hard-fought victories. India Sports defeated Flames 45-34, with Chitrakah Garge leading the way with 20 points. Meanwhile, Falcons edged out Rockets 50-45 in an intense match, thanks to Rahi Choudhary’s 25-point performance.

Results

Girls: Paarangat Girls 11 (Vedika Mohta 9, Tanvi Deshpande 2) beat APS International 6 (Vedantika Gorle 4, Aakhar Mishra 2); Hansa Girls 17 (Dnyanada Shaire 10, Khushi Pachesia 5) beat SSEH Flyer Girls 9 (Chahal Bob 4, Ritika Tiwari 2)

senior boys: India Sports 45 (Chitrakah Garge 20) beat Flames 34 (Chaitanya Atkare 11)

Falcons 50 (Rahi Choudhary 25) beat Rockets 45 (Kartik Punia 21)