Pacers excel as Vidarbha thrash Jharkhand by 308 runs

Vidarbha bowlers, led by Umesh Yadav (4/43) and Aditya Thakare (3/28) bundled out Jharkhand for 120 runs in their second innings to emerge victors. Atharva Taide was declared the Player of the Match.

Vidarbha now have 19 points after four matches. They play Rajasthan next in Jaipur from Feb 2-5, 2024.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st Innings 204 all out in 75.2 overs (Atharva Taide 59, Karun Nair 42, Akshay Wadkar 52; Sushant Mishra 4/68)

Jharkhand 1st Innings 150 in 51.2 overs (Kumar Suraj 57, Anukul Roy 51; Aditya Thakare 2/33, Aditya Sarvate 4/22, Umesh Yadav 2/48)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 374/9 decl. In 112 overs (Atharva Taide 138, Dhruv Shorey 113, Akshay Wadkar 51; Shahbaz Nadeem 6/69)

Jharkhand 2nd Innings 120 all out in 29.4 overs (Umesh Yadav 4/43, Aditya Thakare 3/28)

Result: Vidarbha won by 308 runs