Pacers pus Vidarbha on top

Vidarbha still requires 133 runs for the victory with all ten wickets in hand. Earlier in response to Services first innings total of 241, Vidarbha were all out for 219 and thus conceded first innings lead to the opponents. In their second innings at stumps, Vidarbha made 45 without any wikcet. Opening left-handed batter Faiz Fazal who was dismissed on duck in the first innings was playing on 2o in the company of Sanjay Ramaswamy (25).

Services second innings their batting order collapsed like a pack of cards and they were all out for 155 thanks to Thakare who ripped thru and claimed four wickets conceding 44 runs. He was ably supported by two other pacers Umesh Yadav (2 for 47) and Darshan Nalkande (2 for 29).

On the score of 21, Thakare trapped opener Ravi Chauhan (10) in front of stumps to give the breakthrough. Then he removed Anshul Gupta who was caught by Karun Nair. Soon Vineet Dhankhar edged to stumper Akshay Wadkar off Darshan Nalkande with 38 runs on board. Captian Rajat Paliwal who scored a brilliant fifty in the first innings contributed just 14 before becoming victim of Nalkande. With the departure of wicketkeeper batter LS Kumar (10) by Umesh Yadav, Services lost half of the side on 91. They never recovered and lost the wickets at regular intervals.