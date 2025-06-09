Pagariya Strikers drub Heroz by eight wickets

The match was reduced to 13 overs per side due to afternoon rain. Nagpur Heroz scored 77 for eight in 13 overs.

Aman Mokhade top scored for his side with 31 in 28 balls. He was well supported by skipper Mandar Mahale who scored 19 in 19 balls.

For Pagariya Strikers, Yash Kadam was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3/6 in 2 overs. Lalit Yadav (2/24), Dipesh Parwani(1/12) and Kaustabh Salve(1/22) also bowled well.

Chasing a score of 78 on the board, Dhruv Shorey and MD Faiz opened the innings for Pagariya Strikers. While Dhruv made 13 in 12 balls, Faiz could only manage to add 3 in 7 balls. The unbeaten partnership of 58 runs for the third wicket helped the Pagariya Strikers to win the match. Aditya Ahuja remained unbeaten on 53 in 31 balls, assisted by Shivam Deshmukh(8*).

For Nagpur Heroz Mandar Kiran Mahale(1/16) and Arjun Ingle(1/6) could only manage to pick one wicket each in the innings.