Pagariya Strikers to take on Master Blaster in final today

On Saturday evening, the dress rehearsal for the final day started off with a photo shoot of the men’s and women’s captains whose teams will be vying for the VPTL 2025 Trophy.

Disha Kasat and Mona Meshram, the captains of Orange Tigresses and Nagpur Titans, respectively, posed with the trophy, as did Jitesh Sharma, skipper of Master Blaster and Yash Kadam, the leader of Pagariya Strikers.

VCA delegates, franchise owners and representatives, along with our vibrant mascot “Waagobha” and other dignitaries were present at the VCA’s Civil Lines Stadium from where VCA President Justice Vinay M. Deshpande (former judge of the Bombay High Court) ceremonially flagged off the VPTL Trophy Tour which passed through several key locations in the city, much to the delight of fans. The trophy tour concluded at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha, the venue of the finals.

Entry is free for all on Sunday, the concluding day of the event.