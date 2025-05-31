Pagariya Strikers to take on Nagpur Titans in opener

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Saturday announced the fixtures and the Governing Council of the VPTL also launched the League Anthem, the Mascot (Waaghoba) as well as the team jerseys.

VCA president, Justice Vinay M. Deshpande (Retd), who delivered the welcome address also launched the League Anthem.

Past President of the VCA, Mr Adwait Manohar, felicitated former India pacer Chetan Sharma, who was a special guest at the function.

Mr Prashant Vaidya felicitated VPTL ambassadors Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami, who drew loud cheers from the audience. Felicitation of the six franchise owners was followed by a lucky draw to determine which two teams get to play the inaugural match of the VPTL on June 5, which will be followed by an opening ceremony featuring Bollywood melody king Sonu Nigam.

Tickets for the opening day match will be available for sale on online ticketing platform District by Zomato. Entry will be free for spectators on other days.

Thereafter the team jerseys were unveiled with all the captains sporting the colours of their respective franchise. All matches will be hosted at the world-class VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. The VPTL features six franchise teams for men and three for women.

The Vidarbha Pro T20 League will be broadcast live on a DD Sports channel and streamed live on leading OTT platforms Jio-Hotstar, Waves and Fancode. Former Indian and international cricket stars will be part of the commentary team.