Panbude memorial chess tourney begins

The tournament was inaugurated at the hands of Sheetal Panbude, wife of Late Umesh Panbude, who was the chief guest of the inaugural function. The guests present on the dais were NDCA president Dilip Kamdar secretary K K Barat.

The total Prize money of Rs. 15,000 is sponsored by M/S Mahavir Mewawala, Nagpur and all the24 Mementoes are sponsored by a well known player of earlier days Nipun Chowrasia. The winner will receive a running trophy & a memento along with a cash prize of Rs. 3,500. In all 124 players including 52 ELO rated participated in the tournament. Pravin Pantawane is the Chief Arbiter assisted by . Sheetal Panbude, Gayatri Panbude, Dinesh Kokate & Deepak Patrikar. NDCA members are working hard to make the tournament a grand success