Panchmatia, Shaikh, others enter QF

Hriyansh Pohande blanked Ransh Badge 4-0, Nivaan Haware made the light work of Navyug Chandak 4-0, Divit Murarka ousted Samweg Nakhare 4-1 and Krishneel Thakare defeated Aryan Kulkarni 4-2.

Earlier, Dr Parinita Fuke inaugurated the meet in presence of Kumar Kale President, NDHTA, Ashok Bhiwapurkar, Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and others.