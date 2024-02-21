Pandey's all-round show

Batting first, Punyanagari scored 146 all out in 18.5 overs. Pandey top scored with 34 (30 b, 2x4, 1x6) and he was well supported by Shridhar Hatgade 27 (16 b, 3x6). For Tarun Bharat, Mannu Bawa and Yogesh Kate captured three wickets each.

In reply, Tarun Bharat were all out for 129 in 17.5 overs. Roshan Tamboli 24 ( 16 b, 4x4), Dinesh Borkar 22 (14 b, 4x4) and Mannu Bawa 21 (30 b, 1x4, 1x6) tried their best but in vain.

For Punyanagari, Pandey took four wickets conceding 24 runs while Dipak Mane got three for 17.

Former VCA president Sudhir Dabir and noted educationist Mohan Nahatkar gave away man-of-the-match prize to Pankaj Pandey.

Today's match: Sakal vs Navbharat at 8.30 a.m.