'Participate in NDCA events without any fear'

NDCA's appeal came after Chess Associaiton, Nagpur thru a press release cautioned the players over participation in 'unauthorised' chess tournaments being conducted by individuals/ associations of any other institution.

As per NDCA the associaiton is working for the development of chess in Nagpur since the last 50 years. It had conducted many International, national, state & district-level tournaments in Nagpur for the benefit of the chess fraternity. According to the associaiton in the present scenario, NDCA does not have affiliation of MCA for the reasons other than chess. Inspite of this the associaiton has been conducting district-level tournaments only for the practice of the players so that their game can be improved and they can perform better in the selection and other big tournaments.

The associaiton also this tournament does not require any permission from any local body as per Supreme Court of India ruling . NDCA has always been working in the best interest of chess and one can play in NDCA tournaments without any fear.