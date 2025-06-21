Pathan wins gold medal in 5000 m

Shadab Pathan of Track Star Athletics Club won the gold medal in the 5000 meter race. He clocked 14. 05.48 seconds to finish the competition. Kiran Matre of Parbhani won the silver medal with a time of 14.06.93 and the bronze medal was clinched by Mrunal Sarode of Pune. In the same competition, Nagraj Khursane of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal finished 21st.

Earlier, Shadab had won the gold medal in the 5000 metre race at the Inter-University Championship, setting a new competition record of 13. 58 seconds, while his best time recorded so far is 13. 53 seconds at the 8th National Federation Cup.

In the women's long jump, Ozen Montero finished fourth with a jump of 5.10 meters, while Swati Goupale finished eighth in the hammer throw with a throw of 33 meters. In the discus throw, Ayesha Naseem achieved sixth place with a throw of 32.90 meters.

Shadab practices under the guidance of international coaches Ravindra Tong and Umesh Naidu . NDAA president Gurudev Nagrale, Nagesh Sahare, Umesh Naidu, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Ramchandra Wani, Archana Kottewar, Dr. Vivekanand Singh, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Gajanan Thakre, Harendra Thaakre, Sunil Kapgate, Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Dr. Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Kamlesh Hinge, Rajesh Bhute, Ganesh Wani, Nitin Dhabekar and Pranali Chanode have congratulated Shadab for his performance.