Patil wins NDCA chess title

In the six round tournaemnt, Patil won all the rounds and earned the highest six points to win the title. Dishank Bajaj and Kushagra Paliwal earned five points each but on the basis of tie-breaker Bajaj was declared runners up and Paliwal finished third.

Total tournament was played in the Swiss League pattern. Total cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- for first 10 players, best female and best veteran were given. The prizes were distributed at the hands of NDCA secretary K K Barat in the presence of SNA Shrikant Bagde and assistant arbiter Deepak Patrikar.

Final rankings: 1 Patil Priyanshu (6, 22), 2. Dishank Bajaj (5, 22), 3. Kushagra Paliwal (5, 21.5). 4 Shamkuwar YM (4.5,19.5), 5. Shraddha Bajaj(4.5, 19.5), 6. Ramteke Pramod (4.5, 18.5), 7 Anzar Ahmad Khan (4.5,18), 8. Agrawal Riddhi (4.5, 18.5), 9 Aditya Narendra Ukey (4, 21.5).

Results (round 6): Kushagra Paliwal (5) lost to Patil Priyanshu (6), Dishank Bajaj (5) bt Dutta Kanishq (4), Shraddha Bajaj(4.5) drew with Ramteke Pramod (4.5), Agrawal Riddhi (4.5) drew with Shamkuwar Y M (4.5), 5 Amol Mankar (4) lost to Anzar Ahmad Khan (4), Ambone Shourya (3.5) lost to Neeraj Kumar (4), Gaurav Danu (3) lost to Khan H K (4).