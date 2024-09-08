Patil wins rapid chess crown

Priyanshu Patil and Roneet Das scored 7.5 points each but on the basis of tie-breaker, Patil was declared champion whereas Das finished runners-up. Sahejveer Singh Maras Kishan Ahuja and Suhan Deshpande achieved third to fifth places respectively.

In all 216 players including 66 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total 8 rounds were played and total cash prizes of Rs. 21,000 were distributed among top 14 players.

Former MLA Sudhakar Kohale inaugurated the tournament. The prizes were distributed at the hands of secretary, Dr. Hedgelwar Smarak Samiti Abhay Aganihotri . Other Dignitaries present on occasion management committee member of Dr. Hedgelwar Smarak Samiti Vikas Telang and secretary of Jai Sai Welfare Foundation Sushant Jumde,

FA Amit Tembhurne was the chief arbiter of the tournament and he was assisted by SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Manthan Shende and SNA Sham Agrawal.

Top ten: Priyanshu Patil (7.5), Roneet Das (7.5), Sahejveer Singh Maras (7), Kishan Ahuja (6.5), Suhan Deshpande (6.5), Vishwaditya Awasthi (6.5), Shaunak Badole (6.5), Jay Sawalakhe (6.5), Nitish Rathi (6.5), Arnav Kherdekar (6).