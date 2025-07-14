PBG boys, girls teams win opening ties

The selection tournament is organised under the auspices of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA).

In an exciting girls section match, PBG registered a five-point (31-26) win over Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA). For the winners, Vaibhavi Choudhari top scored with 13 points and Shravani Selokar scored eight points. For NASA, Hital Guddadhe (9) was the top scorer. The quarter-wise scores in PBG’s favour read 8-5, 12-6, 4-9, 7-6.

In the boys section, PBG drubbed Nikalas Sports & Cultural Academy (NSCA) 39-16. Gandharva Naik (13) was the top scorer for PBG. In another boys match, United Basketball Academy (UBA) drubbed SKM 29-15.

RESULTS

GIRLS: PBG (Vaibhavi Choudhari 13, Shravani Selokar 8) bt NASA (Hital Guddadhe 9) 31-26 (8-5, 12-6, 4-9, 7-6)

BOYS: UBA (Dipender Rathod 9) bt SKM (Ojas Pande 7) 29-15 (12-0, 14-6, 3-4, 0-5); PBG (Gandharva Naik 13) bt NSCA (Yash Bhotmange 4) 39-16 (8-3, 6-0, 19-2, 6-11).