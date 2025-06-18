Porwal drub Sankalp 5-0

Porwal dominated the proceedings right from the word go. In the very third minute, Vansh opened the scoring. Then in the seventh minute, Aown increased the lead 2-0. The third goal for Porwal came through Mohammad Ayanin the 23rd minute. Six minutes later Farhan Ansari found the net and made the equation 4-0. In the 41 st minute, Mahudi once again found the net and sealed the fate of opponents.

In the second match, Nobel Sports Academy and Lashmaribagh Academy played out a goalless draw.

Nagpur City Academy blanked Young Muslim Academy 2-0. In the 27th minute, Sahil Samdure opened the account and then in the 33rd minute Hona, Padgilwar increased the lead 2-0.In the fourth match, FriendsSports Academyand NDFA played out a 1-1 draw. In the very third minute Mohamad Arsad put NDFA in the leading position. After a change of ends, Tanmay scored an equaliser. Then both the teams tried their best to level the score but in vain.

Fixtures

20-6-25: FSA v/s Cradle 7.30 am, Noble v/s Young Muslim 8.3 0am, Nagpur City v/s Central Railway 3.30 pm amd

Majestic v/s MCFA Kamptee at 4.30 pm.

21-6-25: Xciteplay v/s Cradle 7.30 am , Rabbani v/s Koradi FA 8.30 am, Sportian v/s Star FA 3.30 pm, NSWFA v/s NDFA at 4.30 pm.

